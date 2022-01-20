Rey Mysterio is the WWE 2K22 cover star

WWE 2K22 is almost here, folks!

We've been waiting two years for another proper entry into the 2K series, and it feels almost as long since we got any new info. Well, we've got the all-clear and can tell you this: the game's cover star – and the focus of its Showcase Mode – will be former WWE Champion Rey Mysterio.

WWE 2K cover stars have been the Who's Who of WWE legends

Much like EA's Madden NFL series, being on the cover of the latest WWE video game is kind of a big deal. The 2K WWE games had RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch and Universal Champion Roman Reigns on the cover back in for WWE 2K20, marking the first time a woman has been featured on the cover. Other stars to take that spot include John Cena, Randy Orton, CM Punk, and AJ Styles.

Over the next couple of weeks, we expect more details on the new game releasing in March. Unlike previous games in the series, 2K22 has had an extra year of development time (there was no mainline WWE game released last year, instead, 2K Games released the arcade brawler WWE Battlegrounds, which is actually really fun), and has been touted as having an entirely new engine, control scheme, and is essentially a whole new game. A lot of work has gone into this one.

In the meantime, we'll have to wait and see what new gameplay and graphics features are introduced over the next couple of weeks. Thanks to 2K Game for having us as part of the cover star reveal announcement, and we'll have details of the Q&A session with Rey Mysterio soon.

Also Read Article Continues below

Are you excited about WWE 2K22 release? Let us know in the comments below!

Shawn Michaels was involved in a backstage incident not many know about. More details right here.

Edited by Abhinav Singh