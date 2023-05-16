Rhea Ripley has proven to be one of the most dominant superstars on the roster. The SmackDown Women's Champion proved that yet again when she attacked former Universal Champion Kevin Owens on RAW this week. This wasn't the first time she attacked a male superstar, as top names like Edge, Rey Mysterio, and AJ Styles have previously fallen victim to her.

One of the reasons fans are confident in Orton's willingness to go toe-to-toe with Ripley is his history of not shying away from attacking female superstars in the past. Orton has demonstrated time and again that he treats all competitors equally, regardless of their gender.

In 2003, during his Evolution days, Orton famously punted then-Women's Champion Stacy Keibler, sending shockwaves throughout the WWE Universe. He has also RKO'd other female stars, including Stephanie McMahon and Nia Jax. Fans think that since Rhea Ripley is always keen on fighting men, Orton would be one man who would not hold back.

Nikki @bayarealegend3 @316REIGNS He would have punted her into next week by now definitely @316REIGNS He would have punted her into next week by now definitely

Donovan Hicks @dvnhicks2 @316REIGNS Man I really hope he isn't forced to retire. I need Rhea RKO'd at least once @316REIGNS Man I really hope he isn't forced to retire. I need Rhea RKO'd at least once

Skuzi @skuzicinatas @316REIGNS The second she stepped in front of him tryna be tough it’d be a wrap Lmfao @316REIGNS The second she stepped in front of him tryna be tough it’d be a wrap Lmfao

Could Randy Orton face Rhea Ripley?

Former Intercontinental Champion Chyna was one of the very few women in WWE who actively competed against male superstars. Ripley has shown feats of power, such as power-slamming Luke Gallows, and defeating Akira Tozawa in an Intergender match. Her confrontations with Solo Sikoa made fans believe that a match might happen, but nothing has come of it yet.

Fans have every reason to believe that Randy Orton would not hold back if Rhea Ripley were to disrespect him. His history of not shying away from attacking female superstars in the past demonstrates his equal treatment of all competitors and his willingness to deliver punishment without hesitation.

Anthony @feeltheooze Kevin Owens just sold the shit out of Rhea Ripley. Kevin Owens just sold the shit out of Rhea Ripley. https://t.co/zJskKqIa4B

Orton's fearlessness in the ring has made him a force to be reckoned with, and fans can expect nothing less if he were to cross paths with the formidable Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, Orton has been out of action since mid-2022, and he might not be returning anytime soon.

