"Rhea would be fun" - Current Champion would like to face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39

Rhea Ripley is fresh from her feud with Mia Yim on the red brand. However, it looks like The Eradicator of The Judgment Day might get to face a familiar opponent at WrestleMania 39. Recently, Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL stated that she would like to face Ripley at Mania.

Earlier this year, Rhea Ripley turned her back on the fans when she attacked Liv Morgan and joined The Judgment Day to assist Edge against AJ Styles. Lately, she has been a menace on the red brand with the stable aiding Dominik Mysterio on weekly programming.

Earlier this year, Dakota Kai made her return to the company and joined Damage CTRL. Speaking on WWE Deutschland, the current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was asked to name her ideal WrestleMania 39 opponent. Here's why she named Rhea Ripley:

"Let's just say, Rhea [Ripley] would be fun... She's just got a presence about her that just brings a big show. So, I feel like she would be a fun one." (From 24:47 to 25:06)

It will be interesting to see if Dakota Kai gets to face Ripley at The Grandest Stage of Them All in a singles match or if she defends her Women's Tag Team titles against Ripley and a partner of her choosing.

Rhea Ripley joined Team Damage CTRL for WWE Survivor Series: WarGames

Last month, WWE made history when WarGames moved from the developmental brand to the main roster and joined the annual premium live event, Survivor Series.

The company removed the traditional 5-on-5 elimination matches and replaced them with two WarGames matches. Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day feuded with Mia Yim of The O.C. on WWE RAW.

After Yim joined Team Belair, Ripley went to Damage CTRL and joined their team to go up against Mia. The Eradicator of The Judgment Day proved to be a huge asset as she gained an advantage for her team.

Ripley gave her best for the team but unfortunately couldn't get the win. In the end, Becky Lynch pinned Dakota Kai to get the victory for her team at the premium live event.

Who do you think will face Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39? Sound off in the comment section.

