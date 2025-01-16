"Rhea you got your opponent", "Who's this beast?" - Fans react to top prospect's debut on new WWE show

WWE is always looking for young talents across the globe, signing them to developmental deals. One of those prospects made her in-ring debut at a recent taping of a new show.

One of the biggest news stories in wrestling last year was the announcement of WWE LFG (Legends and Future Greats), a reality TV show to be broadcast on the A&E Network featuring The Undertaker, Booker T, Bubba Ray Dudley and Mickie James.

It will replace NXT Level Up, and the company held its first taping following Tuesday's episode of NXT, as reported by eWrestlingNews. Some of the rising talents who wrestled include Dani Sekelsky, Bayley Humphrey, Sirena Linton, Penina Tuilaepa, Drake Morreaux, and Chris Island. Humphrey seemingly caught the attention of fans online due to her size and physique.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Charlotte Flair to return and wrestle a CURRENT CHAMPION?

Bayley Humphrey was a member of Oregon's acrobatics and tumbling team. She was signed to an NIL deal and began training after graduating last June.

Some fans compared Humphrey to the late Chyna and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley. Here are some of the X/Twitter reactions to Humphrey's debut:

"Damn Rhea [Ripley] you got your opponent," a fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"She's built like a taller version of Chyna with extra muscles," one fan claimed.

"Visually I'm here for it. Young talent, green as grass, that's ok because she's a bada** athlete," another fan remarked.

Many X/Twitter users praised the upstart's physique.

"If I was one of the girls and had to wrestle that, I would quit before the match starts. Scary!" a fan tweeted.

"Is that the cheerleader from the old videos? She's crazy strong! Great to see!!" one fan quipped.

"Who's this beast?" another fan asked.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see Bayley Humphrey gradually make it to the next stage of her wrestling career.

Bayley Humphrey had other options beside WWE

Prior to graduating from the University of Baylor, Bayley Humphrey wrote features for the school's Champions' TriBUne. Humphrey revealed that she had plenty of opportunities after finishing her bachelor's degree.

"I will be traveling to California for a camp with the USA women's rugby Olympics team, as well as traveling to Florida for a trip with the WWE to potentially continue my athletic career. Another option is I have been accepted into the UT Medical Branch master's program to become a Pathologist Assistant," Humprhey wrote.

Humphrey eventually chose to pursue pro wrestling in November and began training at the WWE Performance Center.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback