"Rhea just murdered us all again with this look" - WWE Universe unable to contain its excitement about Rhea Ripley's new look

Rhea Ripley managed to draw the crowd's attention even though she didn't officially compete at the Money In The Bank PLE. The Women's World Champion showed off a different look that got the wrestling world talking.

Rhea Ripley, as usual, accompanied her Dom Dom to his match against Cody Rhodes at Money In The Bank. She tried her best to ensure that Dominik got the win, but unfortunately for the Judgment Day members, the American Nightmare was operating at a different level.

While Dominik was unable to get the win, Mami made headlines courtesy of her new look. It looked like she had braided her hair and curled it up, attracting a lot of attention from the WWE Universe across the globe.

Angelina @angieeee_011 @RheaRipley_WWE #WWE #RheaRipley can we just take a moment to accept how gorgeous Rhea looks, like oh my gosh can we just take a moment to accept how gorgeous Rhea looks, like oh my gosh 😍 @RheaRipley_WWE #WWE #RheaRipley https://t.co/ZS1PzJYZTR

Although Rhea Ripley was not in action at Money In The Bank, she will be defending her title soon enough. On the upcoming episode of WWE RAW, the Eradicator of the Judgment Day is slated to defend the Women's World Championship against Natalya.

The two WWE Superstars were supposed to wrestle a match last week, but it was called off when Ripley assaulted Natalya ahead of their match. The last time Natalya challenged Ripley for a Championship, the latter beat the former in 69 seconds at WrestleMania 39.

Recommended Video Last minute Money In The Bank 2023 predictions

Poll : 0 votes