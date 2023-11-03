"Rhea really bulked up"- Brock Lesnar's new EMO look grabs attention, WWE Universe compares him to Rhea Ripley's goth look

An EMO version of Brock Lesnar is now making the rounds on social media, and fans have a lot to say about it.

Former WWE professional wrestler and company's ambassador Mick Foley recently posted a picture of Brock Lesnar, which is an A.I. generated EMO version of The Beast Incarnate. The WWE Hall of Famer also mentioned that although the picture might not be real, Lesnar still looks pretty terrifying.

Mick Foley wrote:

MEET EMO BROCK LESNAR. Although this is not real, and only AI generated — Brock still looks absolutely terrifying here! Created by @cenastfu

Check out Foley's post below:

Responding to Foley's post, several fans have sent out their reaction to The Beast Incarnate's EMO look. Many fans suggested that this version of Lesnar would be perfect for The Judgment Day stable. Some also made hilarious comments, including one who said Lesnar looks like the "bulked-up" version of Rhea Ripley.

"Rhea really bulked up," the fan tweeted.

You can read some more interesting fan comments in the tweet below:

Dutch Mantell spoke about his dream match featuring Gunther vs Brock Lesnar or Roman Reigns

WWE veteran Dutch Mantell recently spoke about his dream match, which featured Gunther against Lesnar or Roman Reigns.

While speaking in an episode on Sportskeeda Wrestling's SmackTalk, Mantell mentioned that it would be a dream match-up for him if the company plans on putting The Ring General against The Beast Incarnate or against The Tribal Chief.

Dutch further complimented Gunther as he added that the latter doesn't ask for appreciation from the fans but is still receiving a lot of praise.

"A match I'd like to see is, this is dream matchmaking, Brock Lesnar vs. Gunther. I would love to see that. Or Gunther vs. Roman Reigns. Nobody expects Gunther to win it, but that guy's over. And he doesn't beg for it. All those guys going there and saying, cheer me. Gunther just walks out there. He's really over with me, and I think they can do almost anything with him as long as they don't beat him right in the middle and make him look weak," said Dutch Mantell.

It would be exciting to see what plans WWE has for Lesnar in the near future.

