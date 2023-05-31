Rhea Ripley is 11-0 since her last singles loss which came 367 days ago against 28-year-old WWE star

Current SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley has been on a roll for a long time, with her last singles loss on WWE TV coming a year ago.

The Nightmare is doing an incredible job as a member of The Judgment Day and SmackDown Women's Champion. She has been undefeated for quite some time now and has looked dominant not just against female stars but also against her male peers.

Rhea Ripley's last singles loss came on the May 29, 2022, episode of WWE RAW. That night, she lost to Liv Morgan via pinfall. Since the defeat, Ripley hasn't lost a televised singles WWE match via pinfall or submission. She is 11-0 in televised singles matches since her loss to her former tag team partner.

Rhea Ripley has bagged some notable victories over the past year

Over the past year, Ripley has registered a plethora of massive wins in several high-stakes WWE matches. She won an intergender match against Akira Tozawa in December 2022.

The Nightmare also beat Charlotte Flair for the SmackDown Women's Title at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. In her latest outing, she defeated WWE veteran Natalya at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia.

In 2021, Ripley opened up about her future goals in WWE and stated that she doesn't set goals and wants to test how far she can go.

"I don’t really set goals because I want to see how far I can get. I’m going to keep working and doing my thing and I guess we’ll see where it takes me. I’m not going to give up on anything. If I have something that I do want to focus on, I’ll focus on that, but I just want to make history in this business. I feel like I’ve done a lot already, but I want to make more. It makes me excited, just thinking about it. I feel like I’ve got a good ten years still, maybe more. [H/T 411Mania]

Based on her current form, it seems that Ripley has a lot more to accomplish and is certainly on the right path. With the way she is being pushed on WWE TV, the future looks bright for the Australian star.

Has Rhea Ripley impressed you on WWE TV so far? Let us know in the comments section below.

