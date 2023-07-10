Rhea Ripley had 6-word reaction to 45-year-old former WWE Champion posting a stunning look

Rhea Ripley has made her look quite a recognizable one, with her short black hair, her tattoos, and the overall goth persona. Recently, Sheamus posted a picture of himself in similar clothing, and the Women's World Champion has now reacted.

Ripley has quickly become one of the top stars in the company in the past year. Winning the Rumble and then the women's world championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania has further pushed her to the forefront. Her look has turned quite unique, with almost no other star on the roster having the same one. As part of The Judgment Day, she has maintained that persona.

Sheamus, who is not only a former WWE Champion, but a veteran who has won almost everything in WWE, recently posted about how he only had one title missing from the list - the Intercontinental Championship. The picture he posted, though, was unlike his usual appearance and looked almost as if it was a look inspired by Rhea Ripley or a biker gang.

Ripley reacted to it by asking him directly why he looked like her in the picture.

"Why do you look like me? 💀🔥"

Check out the tweet below:

Sheamus posted the Spider-Man meme in response, with two Spider-Men pointing at each other.

WWE star Rhea Ripley recently got a new tattoo

Ripley posted the picture of the tattoo on Twitter. It was a chicken jar. She wrote that the pot that she had gotten tattooed was one of the most important things to her from her "Nonna's" house.

"*The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever."

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever. *The chicken jar* - One of the most sentimental objects from my Nonna’s house. All the kids in the fam LOVED this jar and ran to grab Nonna’s Minties. The memories will live with me forever. ❤️ https://t.co/W8PQNRiozZ

The star clearly had some sentimental memories of the object, and it mattered deeply to her to get it inked on herself.

Do you think Sheamus really looked like Rhea Ripley? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below.

WWE Hall of Famer lashes out at Lacey Evans for s*xualizing his gimmick here.

Poll : 0 votes