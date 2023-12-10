Rhea Ripley has 7-word reaction to Dominik Mysterio losing the North American Championship at NXT Deadline

Rhea Ripley has taken to social media to react to Dominik Mysterio losing the North American Championship at NXT Deadline.

During the event, Dirty Dom defended the title against Dragon Lee. He was originally supposed to face Wes Lee, but the latter was unable to compete due to an injury.

Before the title match, Rey Mysterio made his first appearance since undergoing surgery to support Lee. He also joined Booker T and Vic Joseph on commentary. The bout was won by Dragon Lee via pinfall, and he was crowned the new NXT North American Champion.

While many people, including the Master of the 619, were happy that Dominik Mysterio lost the match, his Mami Rhea Ripley was not. The Eradicator sent a message to her fellow Judgment Day stablemate on Twitter after his loss to Dragon Lee.

"You’re always a winner in my eyes @DomMysterio35 #NXTDeadline," she wrote.

Dominik and JD McDonagh are now the only two members of The Judgment Day without a title. Finn Balor and Damian Priest are the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and Rhea Ripley is the Women's World Champion. It'll be interesting to see how they react to Dirty Dom's title loss on RAW.

