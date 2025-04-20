Rhea Ripley addresses her poor record against IYO SKY ahead of title match at WrestleMania 41

Rhea Ripley is among the most dominant stars in WWE. However, she has never won a match against IYO SKY. The Eradicator recently revealed how she feels about facing the Japanese star at WrestleMania 41.
Moments before kicking off Night Two of WrestleMania 41 to face the Damage CTRL member and Bianca Belair in a Triple Threat match for the Women's World Championship, the former member of The Judgment Day spoke to Cathy Kelley in a backstage interview that aired during the Countdown to WrestleMania 41 Night Two.
The backstage interviewer asked Rhea Ripley if her lack of a win over IYO SKY was on her mind heading into The Showcase of the Immortals. The former Women's World Champion noted that SKY had her number, which would always be on her mind. However, she added that anything could happen in a three-way contest.
"Yes and no. IYO [SKY] has always had my number every step of the way, whether it was the Mae Young Classic to NXT, now to my Women’s World Championship. So, going into WrestleMania, that's always going to be on my mind. But I'm someone that likes to put this doubt into the fire that really sets me alight, and I'm going into WrestleMania knowing that it's also a Triple Threat match where anything can really happen," she said. [From 2:18:01 onwards]
Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have competed in five televised one-on-one matches against each other. While the Japanese star won three, the other two ended in a No-Contest. It will be interesting to see if and when Rhea will get one over SKY.
