Rhea Ripley addresses potentially leaving WWE for a career change

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest and most popular WWE Superstars right now, and she might be interested in having a career change. Ripley recently addressed the possibility of leaving pro wrestling to join stars such as The Rock, John Cena, and Batista in Hollywood.

In a way, WWE Superstars are actors and athletes at the same time. They use their athletic ability and strength to perform moves safely and convincingly. They also need to act in certain situations depending on the storyline, so it's not surprising if some go into acting after their careers are over.

Speaking to Adam's Apple on YouTube, Ripley was asked about her interest in acting in the future. She also shared that people from that industry have reached out to her although she's not currently interested and her focus is on her pro wrestling career.

"I mean, I'm never going to say never. ... Reaching out here and there, I mean, I'm interested but at the same time I'm so focused on WWE right now. Like I don't want to have to juggle both. I just want to focus on WWE," Ripley said. [0:04 - 0:27]

Rhea Ripley has not had any acting credits to her name at the moment. But it won't be surprising if she gets an opportunity in Hollywood given how open WWE is to letting talent explore things outside the company.

Several stars such as CM Punk, Liv Morgan, Damian Priest, Drew McIntyre, and Tiffany Stratton signed with Paradigm Talent Agency in the past few months, to represent them in the entertainment industry.

Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest got their revenge at WWE Bash in Berlin

The Terror Twins were betrayed by their then-Judgment Day stablemates at WWE SummerSlam. Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley by helping Liv Morgan retain the Women's World Championship.

Finn Balor also interfered in Damian Priest's match against Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship. It led to The Ring General capitalizing on the distraction to dethrone The Punisher.

Ripley and Priest got their revenge at WWE Bash in Berlin when they defeated Morgan and Mysterio in a mixed tag team match. They also thwarted Balor, JD McDonagh, and Carlito's attempts to interfere in the contest.

Nevertheless, things are not over between The Terror Twins and The Judgment Day. Ripley wants to regain the Women's World Championship, while Priest is still looking to get his revenge against Balor.

