Rhea Ripley addresses "the message of disrespect"; Dominik Mysterio adds to it in the most hilarious way possible

Rhea Ripley recently addressed the "message of disrespect" she and Dominik Mysterio received last week. The latter then added to Mami's message with a hilarious GIF.

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio have been showing up on NXT for the past few weeks. The Women's World Champion, accompanied by Mysterio, first confronted Lyra Valkyria before having a match against her. Mysterio then challenged for the NXT North American Title and ended up defeating Wes Lee and Mustafa Ali to be crowned the champion.

The on-screen couple have since been confronted by Dragon Lee and Valkyria. The former unsuccessfully challenged Mysterio for the title last week on the show.

Tonight on NXT, Rhea and Dominik Mysterio are set to make an appearance. Ahead of the show, Ripley took to social media to issue a warning to their new rivals, Valkyria and Lee.

"The message of “disrespect” was delivered to @DomMysterio35 and I last week on @WWENXT. This week we deliver a message of our own! @Real_Valkyria and @dragonlee95 time to pay attention. #WWENXT," Ripley wrote.

Dominik Mysterio also added to Rhea's message with a GIF that said he doesn't like Lyra and Dragon Lee.

Given the dominant streak that Rhea Ripley has been on, it will be interesting to see how she will exact revenge on Valkyria. It also remains to be seen where the rivalry between Dragon Lee and Dominik Mysterio will head.

