Rhea Ripley admits to feeling excited about a massive opportunity next year in WWE

WWE is headed to Australia for Elimination Chamber 2024, and Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley is excited to finally wrestle in her country.

The upcoming edition of Elimination Chamber will be the first WWE premium live event held in Australia since Super Show-Down in 2018. The Triple-H run promotion is set to return to Oz for the massive show scheduled for February 24, 2024, at Optus Stadium in Perth, Western Australia.

Rhea Ripley spoke about the opportunity to wrestle in Australia at Elimination Chamber during her interview with Allan & Carly. The Judgment Day member said she hasn't been able to wrestle in Australia for a long time and is excited to finally perform on her home turf.

"Oh, dude, I am so excited. I am so excited. It has been a long time since I have been able to do one thing I love, and that is wrestle in Australia. It's been a long time coming, and I am so pumped," said Ripley. (0:37 - 0:49)

Rhea Ripley tops the 2023 PWI Women's 250 list

The Eradicator has been one of the most dominant heels in WWE for over a year, ruling RAW as the leader of The Judgment Day. Earlier this month, she also surpassed 200 days as the Women's World Champion.

Ripley has been named at the top of the 2023 PWI Women's 250 ranking. She won the Royal Rumble earlier this year and defeated Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 for the gold. The Eradicator reacted to the rankings reveal with one sentence on social media, saying, "Mami's ALWAYS on top."

It is worth noting that Rhea Ripley wasn't ranked in the top 10 of the list last year, where she held the 42nd place. However, she turned things around with her current run on the red brand, replacing The Bloodline with The Judgment Day in WWE.

