Rhea Ripley admits major WWE star's descent into madness was her fault

Rhea Ripley recent makes a bold claim stating that a fellow WWE star's descent into madness was her fault. She admitted that her actions caused a lot of bad things to happen, which later came back to haunt her.

One of the biggest rivalries of the past year was Rhea Ripley vs. Liv Morgan. They were former tag team partners turned bitter enemies, with Ripley initially taking out Morgan. Liv returned the favor in a major way, causing an injury to Mami while also stealing Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day and the Women's World Championship.

Speaking on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Ripley opened up about her bad blood with Morgan. She admitted that she was at fault for putting her former partner's career in jeopardy by causing an injury:

"I turned my back on her. That’s my fault, I guess. I injured her because I told her to stay out of my business multiple times. Normally, you take the hint. … She didn’t get the hint. I might have injured her. I was doing her a favor," Ripley said. [From 08:26 to 08:45]

Rhea Ripley also pointed out that Liv Morgan took a lot more from her to fulfill her revenge tour. That's why winning back the Women's World Championship at RAW's Netflix premiere was a big deal for The Eradicator.

Rhea Ripley calls a former WWE Champion a d*ckhead

In the same appearance on Cold as Balls with Kevin Hart, Rhea Ripley was asked who her favorite WWE Superstars growing up were. Ripley could name three on the top of her head – Triple H, The Miz and CM Punk. He has nothing but respect for them, though he called The Miz a d*ckhead:

"I love The Miz. I don’t know if it was his cocky demeanor. He’s hilarious. He’s just so comfortable being a d*ckhead, and I love that," Ripley said. [H/T: eWrestlingNews]

Ripley added that it is still surreal to her that Triple H is now her boss, while she was hyped for CM Punk's return back in late 2023.

