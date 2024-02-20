Rhea Ripley admits she wanted to quit early on in her WWE career

Rhea Ripley admitted wanting to give up during her initial days in the WWE.

Rhea Ripley has come a long way in her WWE career. From her early days in NXT UK, where she dominated the women's division, to her current run as the Women's World Champion, she has proved she is a deserving and worthy champion.

However, her journey wasn't easy. She had a major setback when she lost to Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania a couple of years ago. Despite that, Mami bounced back and defeated The Queen to become the Women's World Champion.

Since then, she has defeated all challengers and strengthened her grip on the women's division. However, she is about to enter the ring with her toughest opponent yet, Nia Jax.

Tonight on RAW, both women did a sit-down interview. Rhea started by saying that this would be the first time she was competing in Australia as part of WWE. She then mentioned her early days in the company, where she wanted to fit in but felt uncomfortable in her own skin. She then admitted that this made her want to quit, but she remembered who she was and had to prove her doubters wrong.

Nia Jax then told Rhea Ripley that she is glad this is happening in Australia because when she beats Mami, she can cry to her mommy. Rhea then predicted that Nia would crumble when they square off in Australia, and her nightmares would become a reality when she realized that she could not beat her.

This feud between Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax is getting more intense as the day passes.

