  Rhea Ripley almost suffers wardrobe malfunction at WWE live event; reacts to video of incident

Rhea Ripley almost suffers wardrobe malfunction at WWE live event; reacts to video of incident

By Abhilash Mendhe
Modified Mar 16, 2025 02:56 GMT
Rhea Ripley (via WWE
Rhea Ripley is the former Women's World Champion (via WWE's official YouTube)

Rhea Ripley has commented on getting her innerwear ripped off during her match at tonight's live event. At the Dortmund live event, The Nightmare faced her arch-rival Liv Morgan and almost suffered a wardrobe malfunction.

Ripley and Morgan feuded for the better part of 2024, and the rivalry finally ended on the RAW Netflix premiere earlier this year. At the historic show, Mami defeated Liv to become the new Women's World Champion.

The duo clashed in a Street Fight at tonight's live event emanating from Dortmund, Germany. In the end, Rhea Ripley picked up a win over Morgan. At one point during the match, Ripley almost had a wardrobe malfunction when her innerwear got ripped. Thankfully, her top didn't, and she was seen adjusting her attire while heading backstage.

Check out her hilarious reaction to the incident:

"My @ArcherOfInfamy shirt said “you ain’t gonna see my terror twins twins.”"
Unfortunately for Liv Morgan, Ripley still had the last laugh when it was all said and done. The Eradicator was clearly the fan favorite tonight in Germany, while Morgan received a chorus of loud boos from the fans in attendance.

Liv Morgan also ripped a couple of fan signs supporting Ripley while on her way to the ring.

Edited by Neda Ali
