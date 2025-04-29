  • home icon
  • WWE
  • WWE RAW
  • Rhea Ripley ambushed from behind during match by former champion

Rhea Ripley ambushed from behind during match by former champion

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Apr 29, 2025 01:02 GMT
Rhea Ripley
Rhea Ripley is a former Women's World Champion (Source: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley was in action tonight on WWE RAW. However, she was ambushed by a former champion during her match.

Ad

Last week on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer competed against IYO SKY in a singles match. During the bout, Roxanne Perez attacked SKY, causing a DQ. Seconds later, Giulia ambushed Vaquer from behind, seemingly forming an alliance with The Prodigy. They both ganged up on Stephanie and IYO. However, Rhea Ripley came out to save them. She took out Roxanne Perez and turned her attention to Giulia, who retreated from the ring.

This led RAW GM Adam Pearce to announce a match between Ripley and Roxanne Perez a few days ago. Tonight on the red brand, Mami faced off against The Prodigy. They had an excellent back-and-forth contest.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

During the bout, Giulia came out to the ringside to observe the match. This distracted Rhea, which allowed Perez to take advantage. However, the former Women's World Champion took control soon and went for the Riptide on Perez. However, Giulia ambushed her from behind, causing a disqualification finish. Both women then assaulted Mami in the ring.

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will get a rematch against Roxanne Perez after the way this match ended tonight on WWE RAW.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications