Rhea Ripley ambushed from behind during match by former champion

Rhea Ripley was in action tonight on WWE RAW. However, she was ambushed by a former champion during her match.

Ad

Last week on RAW, Stephanie Vaquer competed against IYO SKY in a singles match. During the bout, Roxanne Perez attacked SKY, causing a DQ. Seconds later, Giulia ambushed Vaquer from behind, seemingly forming an alliance with The Prodigy. They both ganged up on Stephanie and IYO. However, Rhea Ripley came out to save them. She took out Roxanne Perez and turned her attention to Giulia, who retreated from the ring.

This led RAW GM Adam Pearce to announce a match between Ripley and Roxanne Perez a few days ago. Tonight on the red brand, Mami faced off against The Prodigy. They had an excellent back-and-forth contest.

Ad

Trending

During the bout, Giulia came out to the ringside to observe the match. This distracted Rhea, which allowed Perez to take advantage. However, the former Women's World Champion took control soon and went for the Riptide on Perez. However, Giulia ambushed her from behind, causing a disqualification finish. Both women then assaulted Mami in the ring.

Expand Tweet

It will be interesting to see if Rhea Ripley will get a rematch against Roxanne Perez after the way this match ended tonight on WWE RAW.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sunil Joseph Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.



Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.



If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.



Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket. Know More