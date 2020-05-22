Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai make special requests to William Regal ahead of NXT TakeOver: In Your House

The title match is set for NXT TakeOver: In Your House

As announced by WWE a short while ago, Charlotte Flair will be defending her NXT Women's title against two formidable opponents in Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai, at NXT TakeOver: In Your House. The event will emanate from Full Sail University on June 7, 2020.

Io Shirai made a special request to the NXT General Manager, William Regal, soon after the announcement was made. In a now-deleted tweet, Shirai stated that the opportunity at Charlotte's title belt belongs to her, but she doesn't want to wait till June 7. Shirai finished off her tweet by requesting Regal to give her a shot at Charlotte before the upcoming In Your House event.

Former NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley seems to share Shirai's sentiments, judging from her response to the latter's tweet. She started her tweet by agreeing with the latter part of Shirai's post, and told Regal that she doesn't want to wait either. Rhea also dubbed Flair as a "self-proclaimed queen". Check out the screenshot of Shirai's deleted tweet, plus Rhea's response below:

Shirai's deleted tweet

One of these statements I actually agree with... @RealKingRegal I don’t wanna wait to get my hands on the self proclaimed “Queen” either. https://t.co/bsn7ZECYYL — RheaRipley_WWE (@RheaRipley_WWE) May 22, 2020

Rhea Ripley and Io Shirai are both favorites to win Flair's title.

Flair defeated Ripley at WrestleMania 36 to win the NXT Women's title for the second time in her career. Ever since, Ripley has been in search of another shot at the title. Io Shirai was added into the mix recently, and she went on to score two DQ victories over both Flair and Ripley.

Only time will tell if Regal accepts the requests of the two challengers. It would be interesting to see Charlotte Flair's reaction, if Regal ends up pitting her against both competitors in singles matches before the title match at NXT TakeOver: In Your House.