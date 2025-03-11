Rhea Ripley announcement made after the star is slapped

Rhea Ripley was slapped on WWE RAW this week, but things didn't go well. She confronted two stars but ended up looking stunned.

Rhea Ripley appeared on WWE RAW this week and confronted Bianca Belair for her interference, which resulted in Ripley losing her title to IYO SKY. Despite the latter being right there, both stars ignored her and pushed her away by the face, disrespecting the star holding the title. SKY had enough and slapped Rhea Ripley across the face. Then, she punched Belair down as well, making it clear that she was not going to stand for it.

Soon after her segment aired on WWE RAW, Fanatics Fest took to social media and announced her for the event. She's set to appear on June 22, Sunday, for a huge meet and greet. Fanatics Fest is recognized as one of the biggest gatherings of WWE stars and fans for occasions where they can interact.

Ripley is a huge name, and the company waited for the perfect moment before announcing her.

"MAMI is coming to Fanatics Fest, and you don’t want to miss it! 🔥 Meet @RheaRipley_WWE on Sunday, June 22—photo op & autograph onsale dates dropping soon!"
Ripley is yet to respond to the slap.

