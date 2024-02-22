Rhea Ripley appears in video with Triple H; The Game insists he would do what Mami says and she responds

Rhea Ripley appeared alongside the WWE CCO Triple H in a recent video ahead of Elimination Chamber. The star sent a message, while The Game insisted he would do what she said.

Ahead of the Elimination Chamber event, most WWE stars and officials are in Perth, Australia. Rhea Ripley and Triple H are certainly among these. The Game has to be there before the event to ensure everything goes according to plans. Meanwhile, Mami has a Women's World Championship match against Nia Jax.

Before that, though, she appeared with Triple H in a video where they sent a message to the WWE Universe ahead of Elimination Chamber.

"Everyone listen to Mami real quick. Everyone go to livenation.com.au and get your tickets for Elimination Chamber this Saturday, February 24. Be there or be a loser."

Triple H added that he would do what he says, while Ripley giggled uncharacteristically and agreed.

Given that Ripley is from Australia and her overall popularity with the WWE Universe, Triple H's appearance with her in the video should help the company sell the remaining tickets.

Rhea Ripley thanked Triple H on her Instagram

After the video, Ripley posted it to her story on her Instagram profile and sent Triple H a message.

She thanked him while appearing somewhat embarrassed by him, saying that he would do what she said.

The two appeared to promote the upcoming event.

Should Ripley emerge from the Elimination Chamber event as the champion, even after her match against Nia Jax, she will still have her work cut out for her, with six women competing to decide who will face her at WrestleMania.

