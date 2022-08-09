Rhea Ripley assaults male superstar, helps Finn Balor defeat WWE legend

Former Universal Champion Finn Balor defeated Rey Mysterio on the latest episode of RAW as Rhea Ripley took out Dominik Mysterio.

The Judgment Day has been feuding with the Mysterios for a while and has brutally attacked the father-son duo on several occasions. The two teams faced each other at SummerSlam, with Rey and Dominik picking up the win thanks to a returning Edge.

This week on the red brand, Finn Balor faced Rey Mysterio. However, he got a major assist from his Judgment Day partner Rhea Ripley, who took out Dominik.

The story on RAW this week saw tension between Edge and the young Dominik Mysterio. Due to Edge's accidental spear on Dominik last week, the young star shoved him in a backstage segment. The Rated R Superstar offered his help to Rey for his match against Balor, but the WWE legend assured The Rated R Superstar that his son would come to his senses and be by him at ringside.

Unfortunately, Dominik's presence came in unexpected form. While Rey Mysterio had control of Finn Balor, chaos would soon ensue. Edge would come out and deal with Damian Priest as they brawled into the crowd, while Rhea Ripley would be the big difference-maker. She came out with a beat-up Dominik Mysterio, having brutalized him backstage.

This resulted in a massive distraction for Rey as Finn Balor took advantage of the situation to pick up the win.

Dominik Mysterio was later seen being attended to by the WWE medical staff with his hand in a cast.

It remains to be seen how Rey Mysterio will react to the incident and whether he will blame Edge for what happened to his son.

