Rhea Ripley attacks 39-year-old male superstar at WWE Payback

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley has created another viral moment tonight at WWE Payback.

Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens unsuccessfully defended the Undisputed Tag Team Championships against The Judgment Day's Damian Priest and Finn Balor tonight at the Premium Live Event. The match was billed as a Steel City Street Fight, and it lived up to its name.

Owens and Zayn had the match won several times, but The Judgment Day kept interfering. JD McDonagh also interfered and pulled Sami Zayn out of the ring when he connected with a Helluva Kick.

The champions had control of the match when The Eradicator appeared. Rhea Ripley stormed the ring and attacked Kevin Owens at ringside. Ripley charged and caught KO with a Spear that sent him crashing through the barricade, as seen in the video below.

The Judgment Day was able to emerge victorious after Dominik Mysterio bashed Sami Zayn over the head with the Money in the Bank briefcase.

Rhea Ripley is also scheduled to defend her Women's World Championship against Raquel Rodriguez tonight at WWE Payback.

