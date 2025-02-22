Rhea Ripley should beat up Dominik Mysterio? Major WWE name wants it!

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio once were WWE's most popular couple. However, it ended poorly between the two. Recently, Nia Jax stated she would love to see an intergender match between The Nightmare and Dirty Dom.

Last year, Dominik Mysterio broke Rhea Ripley's trust and heart when he betrayed her at WWE SummerSlam 2024 and sided with Liv Morgan. In the coming months, the second-generation star was one of the biggest thorns on Mami's path to becoming the Women's World Champion.

In an interview with TV Insider, the host asked Nia Jax about WWE 2K25's recent intergender match features and asked if she would like to see that transpire on WWE TV. The former Women's Champion stated many talented women on the roster could easily do it and would love to see Mami beat up Dirty Dom in the ring.

"Why not? Of course. In the world of WWE is anything is possible. Why not? Let’s do it. I loved getting in the ring with the men and tussling with them. I don’t mind doing it again. There are women out there like Rhea [Ripley] beating up on Dom [Mysterio]. We can definitely have some really good matches," Jax said. [H/T: TV Insider]

Rhea Ripley got revenge on Dominik Mysterio on WWE RAW

After turning on Rhea Ripley, Dominik Mysterio became Liv Morgan's on-screen boyfriend, and the two became the newest couple in town. Moreover, Dirty Dom helped Morgan retain the Women's World Title on different occasions before she got Raquel Rodriguez as her backup.

Later, the two tried their best to keep Liv Morgan away from Rhea Ripley. Unfortunately, they couldn't, as the clash was inevitable. Earlier this year, Morgan defended her Women's World Championship against The Eradicator on RAW's Netflix debut and lost the title.

After the match, Ripley celebrated when she low-blowed Dominik Mysterio and hit him with a Riptide to end their feud. While Mami got her revenge on Dirty Dom, a match between the two could stll be interesting to watch.

