Rhea Ripley could be "beaten to a pulp" by 40-year-old star; wrestling veteran hopes she can retain her title (Exclusive)

Legendary wrestling journalist Bill Apter recently commented on Rhea Ripley's upcoming matchup at Saturday Night's Main Event. She will be defending her title against the formidable Nia Jax.

Nia Jax showed up to RAW this past week and executed a sneak attack on the new Women's World Champion as she was making her way into the arena. Rhea was irate with the 40-year-old star for the vicious attack and got into a brawl with her during the show. This led to a Championship match being set up between the two superstars.

During an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Bill Apter detailed that Nia was looking for gold after losing the WWE Women's Championship. He pointed out that being betrayed by her friend Tiffany Stratton might be playing on Nia's mind. Bill claimed that Nia thought she had a decent chance of dethroning Rhea Ripley and started targeting her:

"Rhea Ripley is such a unique wrestler, with or without a championship around her waist. Nia Jax has held title gold, and since losing it, and being betrayed by her best friend Tiffany Stratton, who cashed in her Money In The Bank briefcase recently, taking the WWE Women’s title from her, she wants a title! So she’s now going after Rhea’s gold. Jax is one to be feared for sure."

The Hall of Fame journalist predicted that Mami would weather the initial onslaught from Jax and finally end up winning the encounter and retaining the title:

"Rhea will be beaten to a pulp for a few minutes and then will pull out some stunning moves and retain her title against Nia Jax."

Rhea Ripley and Nia Jax are both formidable competitors inside the squared circle. It will be interesting to see which one of the two stars is still standing after their match this weekend at Saturday Night's Main Event.

