Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch beating up multiple male security guards does not make sense, says WWE veteran (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch's segment on RAW.

The rivalry between Tthe Man and Mami has turned personal ever since the latter brought up Becky's daughter. The duo came face-to-face on RAW last night, when Adam Pearce tried to stop them from brawling with the help of security guards, the two women laid out multiple male guards to get their hands on each other.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo noted that two women beating up 18 guys does not make sense. The former WWE personality added that they should have rather handcuffed Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch.

"Stop with two women beating up 18 guys. Just stop, bro. Especially when they are punching each other like girls. This is the stuff that I mean. Stop with that. If anything, have the security guard handcuff her or something. They can’t be beating up 10 guys. It’s not believable." [From 1:13:13 onwards]

Rhea Ripley and Becky Lynch will get a chance to settle their differences inside the squared circle at WrestleMania XL where they will collide for the Women's World Championship.

