Rhea Ripley discloses how long she wants to wrestle

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley was on the Low Blow podcast this week with D-Von Dudley, where she shared her belief that she still has a good ten years of wrestling left in her.

Rhea Ripley is currently paired up with Nikki A.S.H. on the red brand. She defeated one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions Natalya this past week on RAW. As a result, Ripley and A.S.H. now have their sights set on the titles.

The former RAW Women's Champion spoke about how she started wrestling from a very early age. Ripley also mentioned that she was working on her goals, as she wants to make history as a wrestler. She then stated that she feels like she has ten years left in the business.

“I would love to keep doing this tag stuff with Nikki for a while and hopefully we end up getting the tag titles," said Ripley. "I would absolutely love that. Another thing to tick off for me. I don't really set goals because I want to see how far I can get. I'm going to keep working and doing my thing and I guess we'll see where it takes me. I'm not going to give up on anything."

"If I have something that I do want to focus on, I'll focus on that, but I just want to make history in this business," Ripley continued. "I feel like I've done a lot already, but I want to make more. It makes me excited, just thinking about it. I feel like I've got a good ten years still, maybe more.”

Rhea Ripley is hungry for championship gold

In the same interview, Rhea Ripley also acknowledged her meteoric rise in the wrestling business. She mentioned that she is proud of her achievements, but she also wants to rack up even more of them.

The Nightmare stated that she would be very happy if her current partnership with Nikki A.S.H. leads to the duo winning the Women's Tag Team Championships. Ripley also stated that she had her eyes on the blue brand and the SmackDown Women's Championship. Across the board, Ripley has her sights set on gold.

