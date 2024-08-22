Rhea Ripley believes Judgment Day member is a liar, and it's not Dominik Mysterio or Liv Morgan

Rhea Ripley believes that a top WWE Superstar is lying about his role in The Judgment Day. The star in question is none other than Finn Balor.

At SummerSlam 2024, Finn Balor turned on Damian Priest, and the betrayal led to Gunther bagging the World Heavyweight Championship. Balor has made it clear since then that the new Judgment Day has no leader, and none of its members have egos.

A fan recently shared a tweet hinting that Finn Balor is lying to his Judgment Day cohorts and the WWE Universe. The user pointed out that Balor sent Dominik, JD McDonagh, and Carlito to take Damian Priest down, yet he says that the faction has no leader. Rhea Ripley noticed and reposted it, confirming that she agreed with the sentiment.

Check out the screengrab below.

Rhea Ripley would love to destroy the new Judgment Day once and for all

The Nightmare was among the first members of The Judgment Day in 2022. She was stunned when Dom Dom turned on her at SummerSlam 2024 and aligned with her arch-rival, Liv Morgan. The Eradicator would love to end the new Judgment Day, which consists of Dominik, Morgan, JD McDonagh, Finn Balor, and Carlito.

Ripley will be able to put her hands on Dominik and Liv when she wrestles the duo in a Mixed Tag Team match at Bash in Berlin. Damian Priest will team up with Mami at the PLE.

As for the statement, only time will tell if the members of the new Judgment Day question him about leadership. It's likely that Balor is lying to his cohorts and secretly wants the position of the faction's leader.

