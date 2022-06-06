×
Create
Notifications

Rhea Ripley and fellow RAW Superstar showcase a new look at WWE Hell in a Cell

Rhea Ripley is known for her gothic-rocker look citing all-black attire and lipstick
Rhea Ripley is known for her gothic-rocker look citing all-black attire and lipstick
Rosanne Raphael
Rosanne Raphael
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Jun 06, 2022 09:42 AM IST

RAW Superstars Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair donned new looks and attire during their matches at the Hell in a Cell premium live event.

The Eradicator competed in a mixed tag team match alongside fellow Judgment Day members Edge and Damian Priest. The trio were successful in their bout against Liv Morgan and Bullet Club members AJ Styles and Finn Balor.

Rhea Ripley normally sports all-black attire, long black pants with chains and gothic makeup to showcase her brutal personality. At Hell in a Cell, Ripley was seen wearing black shorts with a black and purple top, which was in color co-ordination with the Archer of Infamy and Rated R Superstar. Following the event, The Nightmare stated via social media that her new look was due to a delay in her getting access to her gear for the event.

That @RheaRipley_WWE look at #HIAC! https://t.co/yfkxPRbEBk

Story continues below ad

Additionally, Bianca Belair, who kicked off the night in a triple threat match, also donned shorts instead of her usual long pants. The EST retained her title against Asuka and Becky Lynch in an impressive performance by all three women. Prior to the event, Belair had stated that she would be wearing two braids instead of one as a strategy against her opponents, but she was spotted with her usual one braid.

Twitter reacts to Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair's looks at the premium live event

Many fans took to Twitter to share their reactions to the RAW Superstar's new look at Hell in a Cell.

With Ripley citing a 'Joker' smile, the Twitterati pointed out that the colors and look were similar to the character from the DC comics.

@RheaRipley_WWE tonight 🃏💜#RheaRipley #HIAC https://t.co/bU3KLbP59C

Story continues below ad

Uhh @RheaRipley_WWE im letting u know I’m never recovering from this #HIAC #rhearipley @RheaRipley_WWE @SawyerEaton1 https://t.co/msw4ZTvh0z
@RheaRipley_WWE gear in #HIAC is just too much 😈⚖️🔥#RheaRipley #TheEradicator #TheJudgmentDay https://t.co/r1eHnKhZ8e
Also Read Article Continues below
BIANCA LOOKS SO GOOD WTF #biancabelair #hiac #hellinacell @BiancaBelairWWE https://t.co/OPwsQly11J

Story continues below ad

big night for the thigh community https://t.co/RbkVZcJFCb

Both women had impressive performances during their matches. Bianca Belair is yet to be seen who will be challenging her next for her title.

Ezekiel invites Elias to hang out with him in this Sportskeeda Wrestling Exclusive

Edited by Neda Ali

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Editorial Standards
Journalism Awards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
Contact Us
Edition:
English
हिन्दी