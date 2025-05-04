Rhea Ripley bids farewell following recent WWE announcement

Rhea Ripley has been over in her native country of Australia over the past few days following the announcement that Crown Jewel would be heading Down Under on October 11, 2025. She was accompanied by fellow Aussie star Grayson Waller.

WWE Crown Jewel has traditionally been an event held in the Middle East, but the decision has been made for it to take place in Perth this year instead since Saudi Arabia will host a historic Royal Rumble next year.

Following the announcement, Rhea Ripley has been forced to once again bid farewell to her native country as she makes her way back across the pond for WWE RAW tomorrow night.

The former Women's World Champion looks to be pushing for a shot at IYO SKY in the coming weeks, but is embroiled in a feud with Stephanie Vaquer and Giulia on RAW at present, which could lead to a tag team match at Backlash this weekend.

WrestleMania was only two weeks ago, and it seems that WWE is already prepared for their trip to St. Louis on Saturday, with some huge matches already announced.

What's next for Rhea Ripley on WWE RAW?

There are several events piling up for WWE ahead of SummerSlam, including Backlash this weekend, before Money in the Bank, Worlds Collide, and potentially Night of Champions in June.

SummerSlam has been announced to take place on August 2 and 3, as the show makes history as the first two-night event of its kind. There will then only be a few weeks between premium live events as WWE kicks off another European Tour, leading to Clash in Paris at the end of the month.

This means that there will be a lot of traveling for Ripley before she lands in Australia in October and is once again able to have her family around her as one of the featured stars on the card.

