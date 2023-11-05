Rhea Ripley boasts about her superior performance at Crown Jewel

Rhea Ripley and four other superstars went against each other for the second match of the night at Crown Jewel and didn't disappoint the WWE Universe. Ripley retained her title and left Saudi Arabia with the Women's Heavyweight Championship. After her win, she took to X to send out a one-word message to address her title reign.

Rhea Ripley wrestled Nia Jax, Raquel Rodriguez, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark. During the match, every Superstar came close to winning the title, but in the end, Mami proved her worth by pinning Shayna Baszler without any interference from any Judgment Day member.

A day after her epic victory against the four women in WWE, Ripley took to X to address her victory. She posted a photo with her title and shared a one-word message boasting about her title reign.

Expand Tweet

What happened to the cameraman during Rhea Ripley's match at Crown Jewel?

Rhea Ripley has been champion ever since she beat Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. Mami became the WWE RAW Champion that night and was later presented with the Women's World Championship after the brand split.

As champion, Ripley beat WWE Superstars such as Zelina Vega, Natalya, Raquel Rodriguez, and more stars. At Crown Jewel, The Eradicator faced her toughest challenge when she faced the four WWE Superstars.

During the match, Zoey Stark jumped off the top of the turnbuckle on Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, who were on the outside. While capturing the moment the cameraman lost his balance while capturing the moment. Even though the cameraman fell to the ground, he got a good shot of all three women falling to the ground.

With the Elimination Chamber PLE taking place in Australia in a few months, it will be interesting to see what plans WWE has in store for her.

Do you think Mami is the most dominant champion in WWE now? Let us know in the comments section below!

Bully Ray sends a one-word message to Sting right here