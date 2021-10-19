WATCH: Rhea Ripley forced to borrow gear from current Champion at a live event after losing luggage

Rhea Ripley was probably left with no other option but to borrow a pair of pants from her friend and fellow WWE RAW Superstar Damien Priest.

The current WWE Women's Tag Team Champion was slated to take on Charlotte Flair, Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair in a Fatal Fourway Match for the RAW Women's Championship. Ripley came up short as Flair picked up the win at the event.

Damian Priest, on the other hand, had luck on his side when he defeated Jinder Mahal at the Live Event to retain his United States Championship. Priest has had quite a run as United States Champion since winning the title at SummerSlam earlier this year. As Champion, Priest has faced WWE Superstars such as Sheamus, Jeff Hardy and Sami Zayn.

Why did Rhea Ripley wear Damian Priest's pants?

RheaRipley_WWE @RheaRipley_WWE *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers! *LOST GEAR BAG*

My MosherZ of Albuquerque I know this is a stretch but, if any of you have seen a black travel suitcase around Office Boulevard & Montaño rd please hold onto it and let me know. It has all my gear in it, including my title. Cheers!

Fans would not have realized that Rhea Ripley walked to the ring in Damian Priest's pants had she not made it obvious on her Twitter handle. For those who may not know, she lost her luggage that contained her wrestling gear and WWE Women's Tag Team Title before the show at El Paso.

She reached out to fans, in the hope that someone would contact her if they found her bag or saw someone selling her gear online. In fact, she also tweeted saying that she would miss her gear at the show.

The two WWE Superstars have become staples of WWE RAW and SmackDown given that Damian Priest is the current United States Champion and Rhea Ripley, along with Nikki A.S.H., is one half of the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.

Also Read

Both Superstars have been fighting top class talent and ensuring that they give their best every time they step foot in the ring.

We at Sportskeeda hope that Rhea Ripley finds her lost baggage soon!

