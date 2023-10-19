Rhea Ripley breaks character to acknowledge the progress of WWE Superstar who beat her in a major tournament five years ago

Rhea Ripley is the current Women's World Champion and recently crossed a major milestone. Mami took to social media to give a special shoutout to a fellow champion on the progress she has made in her career.

Mami has been the Women's World Champion for over 200 days now. She won the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship from Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 39 earlier this year. On an episode of WWE RAW, Triple H introduced the Women's World Championship and asked Ripley to exchange her title for the newer version.

A fan posted a video of the semi-final bout between Rhea Ripley and Iyo Sky in the Mae Young Classic from five years ago. Sky beat Ripley that night to move on to the finals but ultimately lost to Toni Storm. The Women's World Champion came across the video and acknowledged the success both she and Sky have achieved in their career.

"And now we’re both Champions"

What role did Rhea Ripley play in The Judgment Day winning the tag team titles?

On WWE RAW this week, The Judgment Day beat Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso to win the Undisputed Tag Team Titles. On the episode of RAW after Fastlane, Mami was able to calm Damian Priest and Finn Balor down after their defeat at the Premium Live Event.

In the main event of the red brand, when Damian Priest and Finn Balor challenged for the tag team titles, Rhea Ripley their Judgment Day stablemates came to their aid. However, it was Jimmy Uso who ultimately cost the champions their titles when he attacked Jey Uso. The Judgment Day was able to capitalize on the situation and pin Cody Rhodes to regain their titles.

