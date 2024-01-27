Rhea Ripley breaks character to come to the support of released WWE Superstar

Rhea Ripley is one of the most intimidating names in WWE currently. While Mami often maintains the same image off-screen, she recently broke character to defend her former colleague Aliyah.

Aliyah, real name Nhooph Al-Areebi, was a part of the sports entertainment juggernaut for over eight years. The 29-year-old spent most of that time on NXT before moving to the main roster in 2021. Nhooph was a member of SmackDown for a couple of years and won the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship with Raquel Rodriguez before getting released last year in September.

Aliyah has stayed off the wrestling radar since her release. The former WWE star was a DJ at Remix Rumble's Wrestling Nightclub on January 26.

However, the star received flak on social media from some people for the same, which did not sit well with Rhea Ripley. Mami came to the defense of her former co-worker, sending a stern message to the guy who called Aliyah's video "embarrassing."

I’m sorry but… How tf is this embarrassing? She’s out here having FUN. What IS embarrassing is when you decide to try and demean and bully someone for simply existing while you hide behind a profile picture of someone else. Go touch some grass," Ripley said.

Rhea shut down the hater with a stern message!

Aliyah also acknowledged the Eradicator's support and sent her a heartfelt text. The Women's World Champion reciprocated the message.

Rhea Ripley is unlikely to be in action at WWE Royal Rumble

Rhea Ripley has been one of the top names in WWE over the last year and a half. However, The Judgment Day star is unlikely to be in action at the company's first premium live event of the year.

Royal Rumble 2024 will only feature four matches. Aside from the Men's and Women's Rumble, the show will feature a couple of title matches as Logan Paul will put the United States Championship on the line against Kevin Owens. Roman Reigns will defend his title against LA Knight, AJ Styles, and Randy Orton.

Rhea Ripley is already the Women's World Champion, so she is unlikely to participate in the Women's Royal Rumble match. However, she will keep a close watch on the bout as the winner could decide to go after her title.

