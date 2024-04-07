Rhea Ripley breaks character to praise popular WWE stable after WrestleMania

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared her thoughts on The Four Horsewomen of WWE.

The faction comprised of Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, Sasha Banks, now known as Mercedes Mone, and Bayley. They were a major force in pushing the Women's Revolution in WWE and brought women's wrestling to the forefront. Several current stars have attributed their success to The Four Horsewomen.

During the WrestleMania XL Saturday Post-Show Press Conference, Ripley acknowledged the stable's contribution to women's wrestling. However, Mami pointed out that there was a gradual shift in the business, and top WWE Superstars like her and Bianca Belair have successfully defeated members of the former faction one at a time.

"You know, the Four Horsewomen Era, it will live on forever. They accomplished so much, they took the Women's division to heights we could've only dreamt of. They've done so much for the business. I have all the respect for every single one of them. I feel like the way that I've been going WrestleMania after WrestleMania finally knocking off the Horsewomen and Bianca, she's been doing the same. We've proven that there is a shift coming and these new women, they're taking over. And we're trying to take it to higher heights than it has been taken to. Obviously, Four Horsewomen, they're amazing at what they do and we don't want them to leave but they're gonna have to move over because we're taking over at the same time," Rhea Ripley said.

You can watch the Post-Show Press Conference below:

Mami reigned supreme on Night One of The Show of Shows as she emerged victorious against Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Championship.

Rhea Ripley also namedropped some other WWE Superstars

During the same Press Conference, Rhea Ripley also mentioned that it was a privilege for her to be in the ring against Becky Lynch. Mami mentioned that this was the first time she squared off against The Man since her NXT days.

The Eradicator recalled that their previous match was interrupted by the likes of Shayna Baszler, Jessamyn Duke, and Marina Shafir back in the day.

With this win, Rhea Ripley is the only member of The Judgment Day who managed to grab a victory on Night One of WrestleMania XL. It will be interesting to see if the faction wins any gold on Night Two of The Show of Shows.

