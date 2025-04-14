Rhea Ripley breaks the internet; Drake reacts

Rhea Ripley stunned everyone with her recent photo on social media. The selfie also caught the attention of popular rapper Drake.

Drake attended the WWE Elimination Chamber: Toronto Premium Live Event. He was at ringside for the show and had the chance to witness some of the biggest WWE names up close and personal. The show featured top names, including Bianca Belair, Liv Morgan, John Cena, CM Punk, and others. However, Ripley was not on the match card.

On Instagram, Drake took note of Ripley's photo and liked it. The Eradicator broke the internet with another mirror selfie.

Check out a screengrab of Drake's like on Ripley's photo:

Expand Tweet

Rhea Ripley stated that she and Bianca Belair are not overlooking Iyo Sky

Rhea Ripley and Bianca Belair will challenge Iyo Sky for the WWE Women's World Championship at WrestleMania 41. However, Ripley isn't overlooking the champion.

Speaking on The Takedown on SI, The Eradicator briefly opened up about the upcoming title match. She claimed that she wanted to face Belair in a singles match. Ripley said:

"I don't want to say we're overlooking IYO, because we're not. We know that she's a threat. We know what she's capable of. Hell, I've never beat her in a one-on-one competition. I know exactly what IYO brings to the table," Ripley said. "I feel like when it comes to me and Bianca, what we've been saying over the last two, three, four years is we've wanted to face each other at WrestleMania... We've wanted it to be a one-on-one thing."

Ripley lost the WWE Women's World Championship to Sky just weeks before WrestleMania 41. She also failed to regain the title in their rematch, officiated by Bianca Belair.

The Eradicator will look to become a three-time Women's World Champion at WrestleMania 41 by dethroning The Genius of the Sky.

