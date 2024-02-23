Rhea Ripley breaks silence after her actions at the Elimination Chamber press conference

Rhea Ripley took to social media to send a three-word message after the Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event.

Ripley will defend her Women's World Championship against Nia Jax at the upcoming premium live event in Perth, Australia. The match is reportedly set to be the main event of the show.

During the Elimination Chamber: Perth Press Event, Ripley confronted Jax and doused her challenger with a bottle of Prime. The closing moments of the event saw Ripley and Grayson Waller toast a Shoey on stage.

Taking to X/Twitter, The Eradicator sent a three-word message, breaking silence in the process.

"Shoey for AUSTRALIA!!" Rhea Ripley shared.

Check out Ripley's tweet below:

What the future has in store for Mami remains to be seen.

Rhea Ripley opened up about overcoming her doubters

In the lead-up to the Elimination Chamber: Perth Premium Live Event, Rhea Ripley opened up about overcoming her doubters.

While speaking on WWE's The Bump, Ripley recalled being laughed at school by her teachers.

Rhea Ripley said:

"To be honest, I've blocked a bunch of people. Those people that doubted me through the whole thing. School teachers that laughed in my face when I wanted to do projects on WWE, and wrestling in general."

The Eradicator went on:

"Even just having the plan that I did to try and dedicate my craft and make it to WWE, I had people all the time like, 'You should find a real job, and study, you should do something else, you're never gonna make it, it's never gonna happen, it's a silly dream, you have to be more realistic about your life,' and the one thing I have to say about that is, where are you guys?"

If Mami emerges victorious at Elimination Chamber: Perth, she will face the winner of the 2024 Women's Elimination Chamber Match at WrestleMania 40.

