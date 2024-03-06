Rhea Ripley breaks silence on distancing herself from Dominik Mysterio

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio are one of the most popular on-screen WWE couples that have graced the audience with their presence since 2022. Mami recently broke her silence and addressed the popular rumor about distancing herself from her Latino Heat.

In 2022, Rhea Ripley turned Dominik Mysterio to the dark side as he betrayed his father and joined The Judgment Day following WWE Clash at The Castle. Dom Dom has never left Mami's side ever since, and the two have been involved in numerous segments over the past year.

However, fans started speculating that Dominik Mysterio is in the doghouse and Rhea Ripley has distanced herself from the second-generation star on weekly television. Speaking on Gorilla Position, Mami cleared the air and addressed the rumors about distancing herself.

"I'm not trying to distance myself. Mami's got business that she needs to attend to. I feel like a lot of the time I've been focusing more on my boys and helping them out, and that was a massive problem for people. Now that I'm actually focusing on my main problem, which is Becky Lynch, Nia Jax, Liv Morgan, and all these women in the women's division, people are like, Oh no, she's distancing herself from him [Dominik Mysterio]. I feel like people can never be happy with what I'm doing," she said. [From 17:00 to 17:30]

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio were seen together on WWE RAW

Lately, Rhea Ripley has been busy dealing with the ladies in the women's division on Monday Night RAW. The Road to WrestleMania is clear for Mami as she's set to defend the Women's World Championship against Becky Lynch.

Meanwhile, The Judgment Day's Finn Balor and Damian Priest have been ruling the tag team division as the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions and defeated most teams on both brands.

Unfortunately, Dominik Mysterio's path to Philadelphia is unclear as he no longer holds a title. On a recent episode of Monday Night RAW, Dom Dom lost to Gunther, who took him to the limit.

After the match, Mami and the rest of The Judgment Day tended to the fallen member. Later, Priest angrily demanded McDonagh to take care of the Intercontinental Champion.

What are your thoughts on Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio's on-screen pairing? Sound off in the comments section.

