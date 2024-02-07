Rhea Ripley breaks silence on the fallout of NXT Superstar Carmelo Hayes' betrayal of Trick Williams

Current WWE Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently reacted to former NXT Champion Carmelo Hayes betraying Trick Williams.

The hostility between the duo was initiated when Hayes confronted Trick for breaking their agreement regarding their respective championship pursuits. Hayes denied being jealous of Williams and claimed the he always supported his success. To teach Trick a lesson, Hayes called the former his hype man before walking away.

The Eradicator tweeted about Hayes' betraying Williams, causing surprise and disbelief among fans. Mami clapped for Hayes' as she seemingly extended her support for the latter's decision.

Checkout the Twitter reaction of Rhea Ripley below:

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley opened up about her professional bond and real-life relationship

WWE RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley explained how she balances her personal life with Buddy Matthews and, at the same time, handles the on-screen relationship with Dominik Mysterio.

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Sportskeeda, Mami expressed that how madly she's in love with her fiance, Buddy Matthews. She further opened up about how she's a totally different entity when it comes to her on-screen performance. The Eradicator stated that Dominik plays the role of her partner in crime, and her better half totally understands that.

She further detailed:

"To be honest, it's pretty easy. Look, I love my fiancé, I think he's great, but when I'm at work I am a completely different human being. When I'm at work, Dom is my partner. He is my partner in crime, he is my Latino Heat, my Dirty Dominik Mysterio, and I will do absolutely anything I can to get him on top of anyone that he's against. But yeah, for me it's sort of like a switch and he [Buddy Matthews] understands that as well. That's why it works."

It would be interesting to see what plans WWE has in-store for Mami in the near future.

