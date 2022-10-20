RAW Superstar Rhea Ripley broke her silence following her match at the black-and-gold brand.

Ripley returned to NXT to face Roxanne Perez in a singles match. Rhea was chosen by Cora Jade as Perez's opponent for the match ahead of the latter's match against Roxanne at the upcoming Halloween Havoc.

Taking to Twitter, The Eradicator finally broke her silence following her pinfall victory over Perez. She wrote:

"Roxanne Perez - Eradicated"

After a continuous back and forth brawl, Ripley pinned Roxanne in her own unique style as she won the match. Recently, the RAW Superstar has also reacted to her viral pinfall victory in a tweet.

Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley's interference during AJ Styles' match

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo criticized Rhea Ripley's interference during AJ Styles and Dominik Mysterio's match on the most recent episode of Monday Night RAW.

Speaking on the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Russo mentioned that The Eradicator's strategies have been repetitve now and that the WWE Universe doesn't approve of them anymore.

He expressed his disappointment as he added that the finish has been the same ever since Ripley started using the same tactics.

"We've talked about this before. This is about the sixth time Rhea Ripley has done this. That's what I hate. She's done this six times and at no point has she stayed at the back, locked in a cage, handcuff to the ring ropes. I mean a million things, bro, you know a million things, but how many times are we going to see this finish bro?" said Russo.

Despite having the upper hand for most of the match, Styles lost to Dominik after The Eradicator pulled The Phenomenal One's foot while he was trying to get inside the squared circle, thus giving her stablemate the opportunity to pin Styles.

