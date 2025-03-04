Rhea Ripley breaks her silence after losing the WWE Women's World Championship; almost starts crying

Rhea Ripley has broken her silence after losing the WWE Women's World Championship on Monday Night RAW. After the show, she was interviewed backstage by Jackie Redmond.

IYO SKY defeated Ripley in the main event of RAW tonight. With WrestleMania 41 just six weeks away, The Eradicator is currently not scheduled for The Showcase of the Immortals unless WWE has a different direction for her.

In a backstage interview with Redmond, Ripley said that she couldn't be mad at either SKY or Bianca Belair and fully blamed herself for getting distracted by The EST's presence.

"How am I feeling? How am I feeling? I'm pi**ed off. I'm mad. I'm furious. I'm everything. Every single angry feeling I'm feeling. But the thing is, I can't even be mad at IYO, I can't even fully be mad at Bianca. I'm more disappointed and mad at myself because I should have known better. I should have known not to take my eye off the ball. I've been through this cr*p with Liv Morgan, I've been through all this with Dom, I've been through this with Judgment Day, and I still, I cannot learn. I cannot learn to think for myself. I cannot learn to keep my eye on the ball, and I cannot learn that friends are not real. Friends are not real." [0:15-1:01]

Watch Rhea Ripley's backstage interview below:

Rhea Ripley was aware of IYO SKY being a threat

Rhea Ripley claimed she was aware of the threat posed by SKY but still considered herself "unstoppable," which cost her the title.

"I knew what IYO SKY is capable of, I knew that I have never beaten her before. I knew all these things and I was still dumb enough to think I could go out there and take everything on, like I'm unstoppable or something," added Ripley. [1:02-1:24]

The Eradicator's direction for WrestleMania 41 remains uncertain. Meanwhile, The Genius of the Sky is set to put her newly won title on the line against Bianca Belair, who earned her opportunity by winning the Elimination Chamber match.

