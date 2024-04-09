Rhea Ripley breaks silence after R-Truth posed with her on WWE RAW

WWE Superstar Rhea Ripley has reacted to R-Truth's hilarious antics on last night's edition of RAW.

At WrestleMania XL, The Nightmare defeated Becky Lynch to retain her Women's World Title in an instant classic. She is now on cloud nine as she's beaten one of the biggest female stars of all time on The Grandest Stage of Them All. Damian Priest cashed in his Money In The Bank contract on Drew McIntyre and is now the World Heavyweight Champion. Additionally, The Awesome Truth won the RAW Tag Team Championship in a Six-Pack Tag Team Ladder match.

On last night's RAW, Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest took center stage and posed with their respective title belts in the middle of the ring. Suddenly, R-Truth appeared out of nowhere between the duo and posed with his RAW Tag Team Title belt in a hilarious visual. Ripley and Priest didn't seem happy at all about R-Truth's antics. Ripley later took to Twitter to respond to the same with an angry emoji.

Rhea Ripley has already confirmed R-Truth's status with The Judgment Day

Earlier this year, The Eradicator spoke with WWE during the 2024 Preview Special show and shared her thoughts on R-Truth's status as a potential member of The Judgment Day. Rhea made it clear that Truth wasn't a member of the villainous faction. Check out an excerpt from her comment below:

"You know, I've had it up to here with Truth [R-Truth], I really have. He's not in The Judgment Day. It was cool to see Awesome Truth back together, don't get me wrong, I was a huge fan of them growing up, but they should stay together, and they should stay away from The Judgment Day because there's five of us and that's it."

Rhea Ripley is fully focused on being the most dominant woman on the red brand following her big win over Lynch at 'Mania. The last thing she would want is for Truth to attempt to wiggle his way into The Judgment Day and become a distraction.

