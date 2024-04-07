Rhea Ripley breaks silence on The Judgment Day's losses at WrestleMania

Rhea Ripley's WrestleMania was very different from the rest of The Judgment Day's. While Mami retained her Women's World Title, the same cannot be said about the other members of her faction.

Ripley kicked off the show and pushed Becky Lynch to the limit. In the end, Mami came out on top to successfully retain her Women's World Championship. However, Finn Balor and Damian Priest lost their Undisputed Tag Team Title to Awesome Truth and A-Town Down Under. On the other hand, Dominik Mysterio came up short in his tag team match against Rey Mysterio and Andrade.

During the WrestleMania XL post-show press conference, Rhea Ripley spoke about her fellow Judgment Day members losing in their matches. She said it wasn't the result they expected, given that they wanted to continue their reign of terror in WWE.

"I am always going to be proud of my boys. They put up a h*ll of a fight. Damian and Finn were in there with many other tag teams. Obviously, it was a ladder match as well. We have Finn who is scared of heights. So that was just a setup, you know. And then there's my Latino Heat. I will forever be proud of him and his accomplishments." [12:50 - 13:28]

Rhea Ripley admitted that it was frustrating to see them lose but they will have to regroup and come back stronger than ever.

