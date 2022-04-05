Rhea Ripley breaks silence after walking out on top female superstar on WWE RAW

On this week's RAW, Rhea Ripley and Liv Morgan faced Sasha Banks and Naomi in a championship contenders match. The previous night, Liv For Brutality came up short in their attempt to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles at WrestleMania 38.

At the Show Of Shows, The Boss and The Glow won the gold by dethroning Queen Zelina and Carmella. The Fatal Four-Way Match also involved Natalya and Shayna Baszler.

After Ripley and Morgan's loss on RAW, The Nightmare walked out on her tag team partner. However, the two women eventually got back on good terms, with Ripley even earning her duo another shot at the titles.

Taking to Twitter, The Nightmare quoted a post from WWE Australia, which read:

“What’s next for LIV FOR BRUTALITY?”

Check out the tweet from WWE Australia below:

In response to the tweet, Ripley suggested that the goal for her and Morgan is to win the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships next week. She wrote:

“GOLD”.

Check out Ripley’s tweet below:

Ripley also received a response from her tag team partner, as Liv Morgan reacted with the following tweet:

Rhea Ripley recently praised Liv Morgan in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling

Rhea Ripley recently praised her current tag team partner Liv Morgan in an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling. While speaking to Jose G., Ripley stated that her tag team partner is incredible and described how quickly the two have bonded with each other.

Additionally, The Nightmare mentioned that the two of them are on the same page, as both women want to excel in the business.

“I adore Liv," said Ripley. "I think she’s absolutely incredible. We have that incredible chemistry there. We’ve bonded very, very quickly but very closely. I love going out there with her and we’re both on the same page. We both want to excel in this business. She works so very hard. People don’t understand how hard this girl works and I really do love that about her. It does captivate me and I think that she’s incredible." (1:00 onwards)

Check out Rhea Ripley's interview with Sportskeeda below:

It will be interesting to see if Ripley and Morgan can finally get their hands on the titles next week.

