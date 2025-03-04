Rhea Ripley breaks down in tears after losing championship; newly crowned champion replaces her at WrestleMania due to controversial decision

Rhea Ripley broke down in tears after losing her championship as a result of a very controversial decision. She has now been replaced from WrestleMania because of this outcome.

The star was facing IYO SKY in a match for the Women's World Championship in the main event of WWE RAW. However, things went very wrong, and the results determined that Ripley would not be going to WrestleMania to defend her title. She got physical with Bianca Belair at ringside, leading to Belair pushing her back as well.

The referee, in a hugely controversial decision, chose not to end the match then and there via DQ. SKY took advantage and attacked Ripley, pinning her and winning the title.

After the pin was counted and Rhea Ripley realized what had happened, the disaster left its mark. She was out of WrestleMania, with IYO SKY heading to The Show of Shows, while Rhea Ripley is now out of the event and without a title as well. She screamed, heartbroken, frustrated, and furious, breaking down in tears at ringside. She shouted at Bianca Belair and then stood still as the fact that she lost sank in, with her wiping tears away.

Now that she is out of the match, it remains to be seen whether she can get a rematch given the controversial referee's decision.

