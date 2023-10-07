Rhea Ripley brings 33-year-old non Judgment Day member to SmackDown 

Rhea Ripley just brought a non-Judgment Day star to SmackDown. The Judgment Day were advertised for Friday Night SmackDown, which is why Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso revealed that they would be on the blue brand as well - the first for the latter since he quit over a month ago. But it was another 33-year-old star who was brought along that drew attention.

The superstar being discussed is none other than JD McDonagh, who has been an unofficial fifth member of The Judgment Day. While Rhea Ripley, and especially Damian Priest, have been skeptical about adding JD McDonagh to the faction, his connection to Finn Balor has seen him repeatedly help the faction on RAW, and now on SmackDown.

The Judgment Day was seen walking backstage when Damian Priest asked what JD McDonagh was doing there, with Rhea Ripley revealing that she was the one who brought him along to SmackDown.

Many seem to think that four members are more than enough for The Judgment Day, although it would be interesting to see what McDonagh, the 33-year-old star, could add to the table.

Tomorrow night at Fastlane, two members of the faction, Finn Balor and Damian Priest, will be defending the Undisputed Tag Team Titles against Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso.

