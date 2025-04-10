Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, & other WWE Superstars react after star who was stripped of title makes announcement

Rhea Ripley, Bronson Reed, Chelsea Green, and several other stars have now reacted after a star who was recently forced to relinquish a title made an announcement. The star took to social media to share the news.
Only a week ago, Steph De Lander was forcefully stripped of the TNA Digital Media Championship, and it was retired with a new title being introduced. Now, though, the star has reason to celebrate.
Mance Warner and Steph De Lander are now engaged. The two stars shared the news on social media, with De Lander letting everyone know they were engaged. This comes after the ex-WWE star started dating Warner quite a while back. So far, this is an engagement, and no wedding date has been announced.
“Love is like the open sea…” here’s to forever with you ♥️🌊🌈☀️🌴," she wrote.
Several stars have reacted to the news as well, with Dana Brooke, aka Ashamae Sebera, Chelsea Green, Jessica McKay, Cassie Lee, Shayna Baszler, Xia Brookside, Indi Hartwell, Penelope Ford, Gigi Dolin, Natalya, and a lot of other WWE stars and wrestlers sent the happy couple messages. They took to the comments to wish her and Mance Warner the best.
They were not alone, either. Other stars, such as Bronson Reed, Rhea Ripley, and JD McDonagh, wished them well by reacting with love to the announcement and the pictures. The reactions and comments can be seen below.
