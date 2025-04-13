Rhea Ripley called out for "WrestleMania dream match" by former WWE champion

Rhea Ripley already has a match at WrestleMania 41, but that didn't stop a former WWE champion from calling her out for a dream match. Ripley is in pursuit of another reign as the Women's World Champion.

When Katana Chance was still Kacy Catanzaro, her first two opponents on WWE television were Raquel Rodriguez and Rhea Ripley in the 2018 Mae Young Classic. She defeated Rodriguez in the first round before losing to Ripley in the second.

In an interview on the Ring The Belle podcast, Chance was asked about her WrestleMania dream match. She named Mami as one of her dream opponents in The Grandest Stage of Them All. She even named an unlikely tag team as her dream WrestleMania opponent for herself and Kayden Carter.

"I think it would be probably Rhea. I would say probably Rhea. If I had to think of a WrestleMania dream match right now, and then I'm trying to think of a tag team match, if possible I would say me and Kayden versus The Hardy Boyz," Chance said. [From 22:53 to 23:11]

Katana Chance has been in WWE since 2017, spending six years in NXT before getting called up in 2023. Chance hasn't made her WrestleMania debut yet, and it seems like this year won't be it either. She and Katana Chance failed to become No. 1 contenders for Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez's Women's Tag Team Titles last Friday.

On the other hand, Rhea Ripley will compete for the Women's World Championship this weekend in a triple-threat match against IYO SKY and Bianca Belair.

Katana Chance praises Rhea Ripley, points to their chemistry in the ring

While Rhea Ripley has done amazing things since the 2018 Mae Young Classic, Katana Chance fondly remembered how great her chemistry was with the former Judgment Day member. She had nothing but praise for Ripley. Katana said:

"Rhea is just incredible. I say any day of the week, I would wrestle Rhea. It doesn't matter what character, doesn't matter anything. She is incredible to be in the ring with. I don't know anybody that she has bad chemistry with. I would trust her with my entire life in the ring," Chance said. [From 21:38 to 21:53]

Chance is 0-3 against Ripley in one-on-one action. She lost in the Mae Young Classic in 2018, in an NXT live event in 2018, and in an episode of NXT UK in 2019.

While using any quotes from this article, please credit the original source and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

