Rhea Ripley and Cathy Kelley react to being spotted together for the first time since their 'breakup'

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley and backstage interviewer Cathy Kelley were finally spotted together after a long time, and the duo has reacted to the video as well.

On June 30, The Eradicator posted a video from a WWE live event, in which she could be seen trying to woo Samantha Irvin. Ripley stated in the caption that Irvin was her new girlfriend and apologized to Cathy Kelley.

Ever since then, Kelley had been trying her best to patch things up with Rhea Ripley. The duo was finally seen together for the first time since their 'breakup' in the background of a video shared by Mia Yim on TikTok.

The video quickly garnered tons of reactions from fans. Ripley and Kelley responded to it as well:

Cathy Kelley and Rhea Ripley's reactions to the video

Rhea Ripley is one of the biggest stars in WWE today

At WrestleMania 39, The Nightmare defeated Charlotte Flair in what many considered to be the best match of the event. Ripley won the SmackDown Women's title with her victory over The Queen.

Shortly after Ripley's win, top WWE Superstar Becky Lynch said the following about her:

“She is the champion. She is one of the greatest female wrestlers I’ve ever seen in my entire life. She’s a natural, she’s a star. She is mesmerizing to watch. She’s the future of the wrestling business, I think. But I can’t wait to beat her for that title one day.” [H/T Fightful]

Cathy Kelley made her WWE return last year after being away from the promotion for over two years. She spent the next several months on RAW before she was moved to SmackDown.

Kelley is seemingly on cloud nine now that she has got Ripley's attention. It would be interesting to hear what Samantha Irvin has to say about the clip in question.

Share your reactions to this hilarious short-lived "love triangle" saga featuring Ripley, Samantha Irvin, and Cathy Kelley!

