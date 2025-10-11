Rhea Ripley is celebrating a special day at the same time as WWE Crown Jewel and has sent a message

Rhea Ripley is celebrating a very special day. The star has now sent a message to her fans as well on the occasion. Ripley has a lot of reasons to celebrate, but today, she is celebrating turning 29 years old. The star has spent her late 20s being the biggest name in women's wrestling in WWE, helping to define the brand and be the best star that she could be. Working with the Judgment Day initially, and then later working as a solo star, throughout it all, she's been dominant.Ripley sent a message celebrating her 29th birthday. While the parties may have to wait till after tonight because of Crown Jewel, it marks another big day for the star, as the last year her 20s. Already at this age, she has become a star that has taken over the women's division. The company can almost not be imagined without her at this point.Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have defined 2025 in WWERhea Ripley has been involved with IYO SKY this entire year and it has resulted in some of the best stories to date. While they were at each other's throats earlier, the mutual respect between them only grew with each interaction. Both stars became almost friends, but Asuka did not take too kindly to that.Asuka warned SKY to stay away from Ripley, and told her that she was not paying attention to her own family - The Kabuki Warriors. This storyline ultimately led to a betrayal, as a reluctant Kairi Sane, following Asuka's orders, attacked IYO SKY, with the Empress also taking out their former partner. This happened when SKY came out to protect Ripley.The interactions have only helped to further solidify the bond between the two stars. They will now be facing the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel in a tag team match in front of a rabid following for Rhea Ripley.