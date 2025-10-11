  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Rhea Ripley is celebrating a special day at the same time as WWE Crown Jewel and has sent a message

Rhea Ripley is celebrating a special day at the same time as WWE Crown Jewel and has sent a message

By Anirban Banerjee
Modified Oct 11, 2025 03:28 GMT
Rhea Ripley is celebrating her bithday
Rhea Ripley has reason to celebrate! (Credit: WWE.com)

Rhea Ripley is celebrating a very special day. The star has now sent a message to her fans as well on the occasion.

Ad

Ripley has a lot of reasons to celebrate, but today, she is celebrating turning 29 years old. The star has spent her late 20s being the biggest name in women's wrestling in WWE, helping to define the brand and be the best star that she could be. Working with the Judgment Day initially, and then later working as a solo star, throughout it all, she's been dominant.

Ripley sent a message celebrating her 29th birthday. While the parties may have to wait till after tonight because of Crown Jewel, it marks another big day for the star, as the last year her 20s.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Brock Lesnar hates these 8 WWE stars? Watch Here!

Already at this age, she has become a star that has taken over the women's division. The company can almost not be imagined without her at this point.

Rhea Ripley and IYO SKY have defined 2025 in WWE

Rhea Ripley has been involved with IYO SKY this entire year and it has resulted in some of the best stories to date. While they were at each other's throats earlier, the mutual respect between them only grew with each interaction. Both stars became almost friends, but Asuka did not take too kindly to that.

Ad

Asuka warned SKY to stay away from Ripley, and told her that she was not paying attention to her own family - The Kabuki Warriors. This storyline ultimately led to a betrayal, as a reluctant Kairi Sane, following Asuka's orders, attacked IYO SKY, with the Empress also taking out their former partner. This happened when SKY came out to protect Ripley.

The interactions have only helped to further solidify the bond between the two stars. They will now be facing the Kabuki Warriors at Crown Jewel in a tag team match in front of a rabid following for Rhea Ripley.

About the author
Anirban Banerjee

Anirban Banerjee

Twitter icon

Anirban Banerjee is a journalist from Kolkata, India and has been a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section over the past 9 years. He's been an Assistant Content Manager for the team during the past 4 years as well. Banerjee has interviewed Jon Jones, Conor McGregor, 'Cowboy' Cerrone, Jorge Masvidal, Mandy Rose, Joe Hendry, Darren Till, and many others.

Anirban has worked in the field of wrestling and mixed martial arts journalism for several years. In addition to his work on Sportskeeda, Anirban is a fiction writer and has co-written over 20 biographies. He was also a columnist for 90 Minutes.

In his free time, Anirban is an avid reader and spends hours lost in books.

Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences

Quick Links

Edited by Anirban Banerjee
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications