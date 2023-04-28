Rhea Ripley could challenge Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn for the WWE tag titles if Dominik Mysterio gets his way

Dominik Mysterio would like to join forces with Rhea Ripley or another Judgment Day member to face Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

Owens and Zayn won the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship from The Usos in the main event of WrestleMania Saturday on April 1. The two teams will meet again in a WrestleMania 39 rematch on the April 28 episode of SmackDown.

In an interview with The Independent, Dominik said he wants his faction to capture more titles in WWE:

"I think that Judgment Day needs some gold, so I would definitely like to get my hands on Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn."

SmackDown Women's Champion Rhea Ripley is currently the only title holder in The Judgment Day. Dominik plans to add more gold to the group alongside either Damian Priest, Finn Balor, or Ripley:

"You know, see what we can do there. Whether it's Finn and Priest, or me and Priest, or me and Finn, however they want to work it. I think even me and Rhea can get a shot at the titles."

Ripley has had altercations with male WWE Superstars in the past, most notably Akira Tozawa and Luke Gallows. However, she has never challenged for a men's title.

What's next for Rhea Ripley and The Judgment Day?

On May 6, Rhea Ripley will defend her SmackDown Women's Championship against LWO member Zelina Vega at WWE Backlash in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

At the same event, Damian Priest will go one-on-one with rapper Bad Bunny. The two previously worked as tag team partners at WrestleMania 37 to defeat The Miz and John Morrison.

It is currently unclear if Dominik Mysterio and Finn Balor will compete at WWE Backlash. However, based on Judgment Day members' past matches, both men are likely to appear in some capacity even if they are not booked in an official contest.

